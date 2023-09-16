Attorney Brian Cromeens has announced his intensions to seek the Republican party nomination for district attorney in the 24th Judicial District.
“Today I am taking the next step in my career by entering the race to be your next District Attorney,” Cromeens said in a news release announcing his plans.
The district includes DeWitt, Goliad and Refugio counties. Current District Attorney Rob Lassmann plans to retire at the end of his term.
Cromeens is a multi-generation Texan living and practicing law in Cuero. He believes government offices and taxpayer monies are best managed with conservative Republican principles.
“Being an able steward of the people’s hard-earned tax dollars allows the district attorney the opportunity to be effective in the war against crime in our communities,” Cromeens said in the news release.
He has represented clients in various matters including criminal cases, insurance and commercial litigation, as well as matters of probate and family law. He is licensed by the Supreme Court of Texas. He is also admitted to practice in the Western District of the United States District Court.
He has also been admitted to the Texas Bar College by the Society of Legal Scholars. Since 2019, he has been consistently chosen by his peers to be recognized as a Texas Super Lawyer Rising Star.
“My family and my connections to our communities fuel my desire to improve the safety of the citizens of the 24th Judicial District. I am driven by the philosophy that the district attorney’s primary constitutional and statutory responsibility is to see that justice is done. Justice for the victims of crimes and justice for our communities at large. Put simply, I will hold criminals personally responsible for their actions.”
Cromeens will address the current problems in the district attorney’s office later in the campaign, but he has immediate concerns about the use of the District Attorney’s Narcotics Fund to pay for a lawsuit against DeWitt County, according to the news release.
“It is irresponsible to waste funds earmarked for law enforcement — money that could be used to buy bullet proof vests and other equipment for our officers —on suing our own county. Cromeens said.
He and his wife, Maggie, have three children, Hayes, 9, Libby, 3, and Ruby, 1. Cromeens is a board member for the Cuero Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, the Cuero Sportsman’s Club, and the St. Michael’s Catholic School Advisory Committee. He is a licensed associate auctioneer and enjoys volunteering with several local churches and charities. Brian’s remaining free time is devoted to shooting sports and his ever-growing collection of books, artwork and relics related to Texas history.
He plans to kick off his campaign at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum in downtown Cuero.