Several Crossroads residents graduated from Sam Houston State University during the recent summer semester.

The graduates are:

East Bernard—Kinley McPaul, master of science, victim services management; Paige Nixon, bachelor of science, education, summa cum laude.

El Campo—Joneisha Graves, bachelor of science, criminal justice; Lucas Rodriguez, master of science, accounting.

Gonzales—Cole Hendershot, bachelor of science, animal science.

Nordheim—Emalee Kiser, doctor of philosophy, clinical psychology.

Wharton—Cassandra Cordova, bachelor of science, criminal justice.

