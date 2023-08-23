Several Crossroads residents graduated from Sam Houston State University during the recent summer semester.
The graduates are:
East Bernard—Kinley McPaul, master of science, victim services management; Paige Nixon, bachelor of science, education, summa cum laude.
El Campo—Joneisha Graves, bachelor of science, criminal justice; Lucas Rodriguez, master of science, accounting.
Gonzales—Cole Hendershot, bachelor of science, animal science.
Nordheim—Emalee Kiser, doctor of philosophy, clinical psychology.
Wharton—Cassandra Cordova, bachelor of science, criminal justice.