CUERO - With the start of 2023, the city of Cuero is celebrating the 150th anniversary of its founding with an event almost every month.
The event to start the year-long celebration was one of unity as Tri-City Empowerment Council opened it with its first "Let Your Light Shine" event to celebrate and encourage community unity.
More than 20 entries participated in the lighted parade as community members lined up along the route of West Morgan Avenue and Bridge Street.
For Cuero resident Terry Thomas, 55, the parade was a welcome sight on that side of the community as the area doesn't have the greatest reputation, she said.
"(The celebration) attracts more people and encourages people to work together and look out for each other," Thomas said.
Thomas, who was there with her granddaughter Rose Thomas, 12, hopes the celebration's opening event will encourage unity throughout the year
The program's theme was a reference to biblical scripture that says light overcomes the darkness and Jesus Christ sets the path, said Viola Holman, founder and executive director of Tri-City Empowerment Council.
The parade showed unity as the city, church groups, businesses and the Cuero High School football team and the Trotters and others participated in their own way.
The parade ended at Daule School, the former African American school in Cuero. Following the parade, vehicles packed Bridge Street like rush hour traffic to take part in the outreach celebration at the school.
Children could be seen laughing and playing, while community members enjoyed the food and refreshments.
Holman, who arrived too late for the chili and cornbread, said the event was more successful beyond her wildest imagination, noting one of the most important things to come from it was community members who never come to that side of Cuero got to get to know the people of the community.
"For some of the football players and the Trotters this is the first time they've ever been over here," she said.
With that, she hopes the event inspires them to help their fellow community members.
"It only takes one," Holman said. "Before I die I hope to see this entire community revitalized."
Bill Matthys, Cuero Mayor Pro tempore, was on hand to honor the celebration with a proclamation. He noted he came to Cuero more than 20 years ago as a teacher and in that time he's always appreciated how involved the community is.
Whether it be a flood in 1998, medical bills or the wake of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, the community always comes together to support each other, Matthys said.
"It's fitting that we have a celebration of unity to kick off our 150th anniversary because our country has never been this divided," he said.
Matthys, 76, said he went to college in the 1960s, noting how turbulent that time was and it shows how divided things are for him to feel that way.
However, he hopes this celebration of unity and Cuero's continued support for each other and its ability to disagree without hating each other can set an example for others to follow.
"We just wanted to do something free and meaningful to start the year off right," Holman said. "2023, I don't care what the struggles are, I don't care what's going on, we intend to have a good year."