Cuero Chamber of Commerce’s Shoppers’ Poker Run returns Nov.19
The Cuero Chamber of Commerce will kick off holiday shopping with its third Annual Holiday Shoppers’ Poker Run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 19.
Lunch, refreshments, a chance to win some great prizes and get your holiday shopping done are included with the $75 per person ticket. Registration is available online at https://cuero.org/event/holiday-shoppers-poker-run-4/
Day of registration starts at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 19 at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum venue. The $75 event ticket includes lunch, adult beverages, shopping bag filled with Cuero Chamber member swag and a chance to compete for prizes. The winning poker hand wins a $750 Visa card.
Shoppers will get a punch card and receive a hole punch with every $20 purchase at participating shops and boutiques in Cuero and turn them in to redeem for poker cards.
The top 10 poker hands will advance to the final table for a chance to play for the Visa card. Opportunities for door prizes for visiting participating stores will also be available.
“This event is the holiday shopping extravaganza event in Cuero and I encourage you to get a group together and be creative to win a team prize,” said Angie Cuellar, executive director of the Cuero Chamber of Commerce.
A Lucky Basket draw for a chance to bid on 20 baskets donated by local shops and businesses valued at $100 - $300 per basket will start at 4:30 p.m. The draw will have a $50 buy-in with multiple chances to win, and each player will be dealt five cards each round. Additional cards may be purchased at the event. The best poker hand for each round wins, with a new hand dealt for each basket. Lucky Basket event tickets may be purchased individually if not participating in Shoppers’ Poker Run for $50 each.
“Kick off your holiday shopping with some fun and join us in Cuero for our annual Shoppers’ Poker Run. Shop local, supporting your Cuero Chamber with the purchase of your Shoppers’ Poker Run tickets and support the amazing boutiques and shops in charming Cuero!” said Cuellar.
Learn more at https://cuero.org/event/holiday-shoppers-poker-run-4/ and follow the Cuero Chamber of Commerce on Facebook for more fun events: https://www.facebook.com/cuerotexas