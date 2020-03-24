Cuero Chamber of Commerce will have a conference call for small business owners that will focus on what the federal and state governments are doing to help at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Small Business Administration Regional Administrator Justin Crossie and Texas Workforce Commission Commissioner Aaron Demerson will join in the call to answer your questions.
Call the Chamber, at 361-275-2112, or email cuerocc@cuero.org for instructions on how to join in.
