First Presbyterian Church of Cuero’s Chapel Without Walls, 302 N. McLeod St.in downtown Cuero, will host a Back-to -School Movie Night featuring the film “Finding Nemo” at 7 p.m. Aug. 5, according to a news release from the church.
The event will include food trucks on site with food and drinks for sale. The free outdoor movie starts at dark, close to 8:30 p.m.
The church will provide free popcorn, candy and drinks for all attendees. Food trucks, including Stir Soda Shoppe and Chick-fil-A’s mobile food trailer, will be on site providing snacks and drinks for purchase starting at 7 p.m.
Attendees are asked to bring school supplies to donate to Cuero school district Student Services.
Seating will be available, but attendees are encouraged to bring their outdoor chairs or blankets to the event and to wear cool, comfortable clothing.
For more information on upcoming events, visit First Presbyterian Church of Cuero on their Facebook Page to stay connected.
