The Cuero Community Breakfast will return from 8-10 a.m. Dec. 10 at First Presbyterian Church.
The Cuero Community Breakfast is a partnership of several area churches and the volunteers prepare a full breakfast, including sausage, pancakes, biscuits, gravy and more. Typically held quarterly, the breakfast had to pause for the past two years due to COVID-19. Dec.10 marks the return of this community event, according to an news release from the church.
The breakfast is free to all attendees and donations are welcomed.
Donations for this particular community breakfast will support Pastor Kelvin Washington with Mount Bethany Baptist Church and his medical expenses.