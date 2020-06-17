Cuero Community Foundation presented a check of $2,400 to CAMAL (Cuero Area Ministerial Alliance) House of Cuero on June 12. This check was an accumulation of funds raised and matched over the past week for the Cuero Community Foundation’s Food Pantry Matching Fund.
The organization will continue to match funds up to $100,000 for the three food pantries in DeWitt County.
Cuero Community Foundation also presented a $3,650 check to Yoakum’s First Baptist Food Pantry and $1,140 to Y.A.M. (Yorktown Assistance Ministries). The total amount contributed to the area food pantries for the week ending on June 12 was $7,190.
Since the matching fund inception, the total raised and matched to date for the three food pantries is $93,023.92.
Cuero Community Foundation will match up to $100,000 and is pleased to see the development of the fund each week.
“This week marks a huge growth point for the fund. Thanks to a generous donation of $10,000 from the Steen family, which CCF matched and divided equally among the three food pantries, we were able to have one of our most successful donation weeks since the inception of the matching fund,” said Bill Blackwell, CCF president. “I encourage those individuals and businesses that are wishing to make a huge impact in our area to work with us as we match up to $100,000 to our three area food pantries. Given the economy and the unemployment, they need our support more than ever.”
Learn more about the grant and CCF by visiting www.cuerocommunityfoundation.com or email info@cuerocommunityfoundation.com
