Cuero is among 51 large and small Texas communities to receive the 2020 Economic Excellence Recognition from the Texas Economic Development Council.
The closest recipients geographically to Cuero include Corpus Christi, New Braunfels and Sugar Land. The recognition is based on certifications, professional memberships, activities and training taken by the organizations’ staff and board members, according to a news release from the Texas Economic Development Council.
Bobby Seiferman, Cuero Development Corporation executive director, said the recognition of Cuero came because of their success throughout the pandemic to continue to bring new projects to the area, such as a Brookshire Brothers grocer, as well as the continuing education of the corporation’s board members.
One continuing education course includes a summer exam, which has only a 40% pass rate, Seiferman said, to become a certified economic developer. The exam is conducted by the International Economic Development Council. Other classes have also been conducted by the Texas Economic Development Council for Cuero members.
The Cuero Development Corporation has “got a lot in our pipeline right now” for additional projects to bring business to the Cuero area, Seiferman said.
