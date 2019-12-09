More than 330 blankets were donated to a blanket drive hosted by the Cuero Regional Hospital and Cuero Home Health.
The drive started in late October with a goal of collecting 100 blankets, and ended with three times that when the drive closed Nov. 29, according to a news release from the hospital.
The hospital and Cuero Home Health organized the drive to support seniors during the winter months, many of whom have a hard time keeping warm, and controlling utility costs, on a fixed income.
The drive received particularly large blanket donations from the Cuero Medical Clinic, more than 50 blankets; City of Cuero, 32 blankets; TrustTexas Bank, 20 blankets; the Victoria College nursing students, 20 blankets; Faye Sheppard, 24 blankets; St. Paul Lutheran Church in Yorktown, 22 blankets; and two donors who requested to remain anonymous, 14 blankets each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.