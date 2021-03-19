Two 130-foot sections of a wind turbine closed down a Cuero farm road because the roadway was too narrow to clear a sharp turn, officials said Friday.
The route, which had been approved by Texas Department of Public Safety officials, did not account for a near-90 degree turn onto Farm-to-Market Road 236 near Cuero, said Police Chief Jay Lewis, Cuero Police Department. The 90-degree turn was too sharp for the truck carrying the sections to be taken through, Lewis said.
Police closed off the road and rerouted traffic after getting a call after 1 p.m. Friday. Officials from transportation agency arrived and temporarily removed some traffic signage for the turbine sections to move through, and the road was opened back up about 3:52 p.m., Lewis said.
“They had a permit from TxDOT to go down FM 236, so no issues there,” he said. “I think they may have just underestimated the size of those parts.”
Lewis said no damage was caused by the parts or the removal of the signage.
