Clinics in the Cuero Health systems and the outpatient department at Cuero Regional Hospital will be closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
Normal hours of operation will resume Tuesday. If you have a medical emergency, go to the Cuero Regional Hospital Emergency Room, 2550 N. Esplanade St., or call 911.
Cuero Health clinics include Cuero Medical Clinic, Parkside Family Clinic, Yorktown Medical Clinic, Goliad Family Practice and Kenedy Family Practice.
