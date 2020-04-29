Blood Drive
A Cuero Community Blood Drive has been organized by The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center from 9 am.-2 p.m. Saturday at Cuero’s Lifeway Baptist Church in the Fellowship Hall, located at 403 E. Sarah Street, Cuero. For this particular drive, only appointments will be accepted to donate. To learn more and make appointments, visit SouthTexasBlood.org/Cuero.

All presenting donors will receive an H-E-B gift card, as well as earning point to use towards hundreds of gift cards or STBTC merchandise. Those with appointments made in advance are asked to park near the back of the church off Clayton and enter through the back entrance, which will lead donors directly to the auditorium at Lifeway Baptist Church. Please arrive 15-20 minutes prior to appointment time for the necessary screening.

Those wishing to donate can also complete their pre-donation health questionnaire electronically before donating the same day as your donation appointment. Visit SouthTexasBlood.org/Cueroto learn more.

