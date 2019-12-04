Cuero Health to host community walk through Cuero's Christmas in the Park

Cuero Health is hosting a community walk through Cuero's Christmas in the Park on Jan. 2 to encourage residents to start 2020 off on the right foot.
Cuero Health, which is affiliated with the Cuero Regional Hospital, is organizing the event for 6 p.m. Jan. 2. Participants are invited for a one-mile walk or jog through Cuero's Christmas in the Park, the annual light display in Cuero's Municipal Park.
"It’s sort of a 'last dash of Christmas' – a unique opportunity for you and your family to talk your time walking thru and admiring the Cuero Christmas in the Park light displays, as well as starting off the new year on the right foot – taking a walk, getting fresh air and exercise," said Tami Brzozowski, Cuero Wellness Center's manager and event organizer, in a statement.
Registration is $15 per person before Dec. 23, and $20 per person after that, according to a news release from Cuero Health. The first 100 paid participants will receive a T-shirt. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Cuero's Christmas in the Park.
