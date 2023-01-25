Cuero Regional Hospital is offering a heart screening package at a reduced price during the month of February.
The package consists of three tests, calcium scoring, lipid panel, and EKG. The cost of this screening is $175. Pre-pay at time of service. No insurance companies, Medicaid or Medicare will be billed. Appointments can be made throughout the month of February. The offer ends Feb. 28, according to a news release from the hospital.
The quick heart screening measures the amount of plaque in the heart arteries. A lipid profile (lab work) will be completed to determine total cholesterol levels. This information is predictive of coronary heart disease, and with the help of a physician’s plan, can reduce the risk of heart attack.
According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States. About every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a heart attack.
Heart disease can often be prevented when people make healthy choices and manage their health conditions.
Per state guidelines, these screenings are recommended for men between the ages of 40-65 or women between the ages of 45-70 years with at least one of the following risk factors - diabetes, current smoker, obesity, family history of heart disease, cholesterol level greater than 160/LDL or blood pressure greater than 140/90.
“With the help of physicians and staff at Cuero Regional Hospital and our clinics, we are able to create opportunities for people to make healthier choices, address their risk factors and reduce their risk of heart disease,” said Lynn Falcone, CEO of Cuero Health.
Screenings are not recommended for those with pace makers or who have had bypass surgeries. Participants should not have any caffeine eight hours prior to the heart screen and should fast for 12 hours prior to lab work.
To schedule the heart screening, call 361-275-0170.