A recent report, shared with the Cuero Regional Hospital’s Board of Directors, showed the hospital’s partnership with Methodist Healthcare System in San Antonio provided several hundreds of thousands of dollars in benefits in the fiscal year 2019.
“Given our partnership with Methodist, we have been able provide a large variety of educational opportunities for our leaders along with networking opportunities at no cost to Cuero Regional Hospital. Methodist has brought education to Cuero for our staff and physicians as well as opened their doors to our staff attending educational session in San Antonio,” Lynn Falcone, CEO of Cuero Health, said in a news release.
The partnership, which began in January 2016, has also provided training for the nursing staff in obstetrics, ICU and pediatrics, said Judy Krupala, chief nursing officer for the hospital. “Besides the incredible wealth of training resources, access to the group purchasing alone saved us over $120,000.”
Methodist also contributes to the DeWitt Medical Foundation by supporting tables at events like Dueling Pianos and the foundation’s Gala. “Their commitment to rural healthcare development is helping Cuero Regional Hospital to thrive,” Krupala said.
Several years ago Methodist Healthcare embarked on a rural healthcare partnerships to assist rural Texas hospitals in growing their local services and increasing benefits to their local communities, said Geoffrey Crabtree, senior vice president of Methodist Healthcare. Through the partnership, the hospital has been able to add clinics and increase its financial stability.
“We are proud of our progress, and this partnership allows us to provide continued educational support and training to our dedicated staff and providers, as well as save on purchases through the group purchasing partnership. This partnership helps us to push forward in our goal to deliver quality care close to home,” said Falcone.
