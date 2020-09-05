Cuero Regional Hospital will celebrate its 50th anniversary Tuesday by burying a time capsule with photos and mementos contributed by staff over the last five decades.
The hospital opened Sept. 8, 1970, according to a news release from the facility. Leaders of the hospital will celebrate the milestone with a short ceremony and a burial of the time capsule, which was donated by Ful-O-Pep of Cuero.
"We are thrilled to hold this celebration on the actual 50th anniversary date and, while we wanted to open this up to the entire staff and public to attend, with our current environment due to COVID-19, we are unable to do so. But, we have planned to share the event with all those that would like to watch by broadcasting it live on our Cuero Regional Hospital Facebook page," said Lynn Falcone, CEO of Cuero Health, in a statement.
The short ceremony will feature senior leaders, medical leadership team, as well as memories from Dr. Raymond Reese, who has been with the hospital since it opened.
To watch the ceremony, visit the Cuero Regional Hospital Facebook page at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.