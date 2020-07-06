Cuero Hospital's drive-thru lab relocates

The Cuero Regional Hospital will move its temporary drive-thru laboratory to the Cuero Medical Plaza front entrance starting Tuesday, hospital leaders said in a news release.
The drive-thru lab, which is open from 8 a.m. until noon weekdays, will move from its current location at the rear of the hospital at the MRI entrance, according to the news release.
“In keeping with our COVID-19 practices to limit the number of people having to enter the hospital, we have moved the drive-thru lab from the back of the hospital near MRI to the front of the hospital at Cuero Medical Plaza entrance,” Lynn Falcone, the CEO of Cuero Health, said in a statement. “This service has been greatly utilized and we are pleased to be able to continue to provide it. Moving to this new location will allow us to operate more effectively with the same great service.”
