Cuero School District will be delivering food for breakfast and lunch by bus, to Route 40, 34, 31 and 28 weekdays beginning March 25 until further notice.
The buses will leave with breakfast at 7:45 a.m. and the lunch transportation will leave at 11:30 a.m. The buses will stop at designated places for about 10 minutes per stop. One child can pick up food for other siblings. Make sure to wash hands prior to coming to the stops. If you are sick, send someone else to the stop to pick up the food, according to a news release from the school district.
If your address is near one of these stops, you will need to go to that location. If you need further assistance with transportation, e-mail bdaniel@cueroisd.org or call the bus barn at 361-275-1907. If you live outside of the city limits, call the bus barn.
If you are interested in this delivery service, call the bus barn so they can get an accurate count. Meals are available for any child age 0-18. They do not have to be a student of Cuero school district.
For a list of the stop locations and times, visit Victoriaadvocate.com and click on this story.
