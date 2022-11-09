Only 200 tickets remain available for the 2022 Concert for the Classrooms featuring 7 Bridges: A Tribute to The Eagles on Saturday.
Presented by Cuero ISD Education Foundation’s Board of Directors and held at the Cuero ISD Performing Arts Center, this year’s concert features 7 Bridges who will recreate the experience of an Eagles concert through the perfect blend of songs to capture the attention of every single Eagles devotee in the audience, according to a news release from the foundation.
Tickets are available online only at cueroedfoundation.org. Ticket prices range from $35 to $45 per ticket.
Organizers anticipate another sold out event given the popularity and appeal of the Eagles music, according to the news release.
“We knew tickets would sell quickly, but this is incredible. We anticipate being completely sold out by this Saturday, so don’t delay purchasing your tickets,” said Ray Reese, Cuero ISD Education Foundation board president.
The concert proceeds benefit Cuero ISD through the Cuero ISD Education Foundation in the form of grants, scholarships, resources, and programs outside of what is within the traditional scope of school funding; all to better support our Cuero youth, teachers and schools, according to the news release.
The organization is celebrating 20 years of “making dreams come true.”
“Our annual Concert for Classrooms is the premier fundraiser of the Cuero ISD Education Foundation and our sponsors and ticket holders are the key to its success,” Reese said.