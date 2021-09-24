School officials said Friday that social media posts threatening a shooting at a Cuero High School homecoming pep rally are unfounded rumors.
"There is no credible threat of a shooting," said Micah Dyer, superintendent for the Cuero Independent School District.
Dyer said administrators and local law enforcement officials have determined there is no threat to students and staff. However, in a cautionary measure, there will be heightened police presence at the 3:05 p.m. pep rally, Dyer said.
Cuero Police Chief Jay Lewis and DeWitt County Sheriff Carl Bowen could not immediately be reached Friday.
School officials and law enforcement determined the social media post, which originated from a school in College Station area more than a week ago, sparked rumors about a shooting in Cuero Thursday evening and Friday morning, Dyer said.
The Cuero student who shared the post did so out of concern for their fellow students, Dyer said.
"While this was just a rumor, parents should know we will always take these situations very seriously," Dyer said.
Follow the Cuero school district on Facebook or visit cueroisd.org for more information.
