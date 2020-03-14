Cuero Livestock Show participants saw an $80,314 increase in sales from 2019 to 2020.
Commercial heifers sold for $251,350 this year and auction sales reached more than $400,000.
The livestock show gained in participation, as well.
Market Steers
Lunden Hahn’s grand champion steer sold for $19,250 to Crain and Sheppard Law Offices; Dunn Services; Freund Funeral Home; Dr. and Mrs. Kerwin Kahlich; Nelda Kahlich — K Brangus; Surface Burial Vault and Monument; Top Bidders; and Weber Motor Co.
Quensey Torrez’s reserve champion steer sold for $11,000 to Cuero Livestock Commission; Cuero National Bank; Jack Garrett; Harvey Mueller; and Smith Cattle and Hay.
Market Swines
Brady Watson’s grand champion swine sold for $8,000 to Devon Energy; McMahan Welding; and Shoestring Syndicate.
Orrin Holland’s reserve champion swine sold for $6,000 to R Double Bar.
Market Lambs
Landon Crain’s grand champion lamb sold for $4,000 to H-E-B; and Shoestring Syndicate.
Rancher Jalufka’s reserve champion lamb sold for $3,500 to Cuero Proud Crowd.
Meat Goats
Hope Cooper’s grand champion goat sold for $3,100 to Shoestring Syndicate.
Briley Wieland’s reserve champion goat sold for $6,000 to Clay and Robin Carin; and Chrissy Harlan.
Market Broilers
Kaden Simon’s grand champion pen of broilers sold for $2,500 to ABN Construction; Cuero Rotary Club; DeWitt Divas; Small Business for Youth; and Trust Texas Bank.
Laynie Boyd’s reserve champion pen of broilers sold for $2,600 to Keller and Associates; and Lane and Phyllis Keller.
Market Rabbits
Jackie Finney’s grand champion rabbit sold for $2,000 to R Double Bar.
Sydnie Krueger’s reserve champion rabbit sold for $2,200 to Franke Farm Service.
