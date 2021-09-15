Cuero police are investigating a possible homicide after a man was found dead at a Cuero motel Sunday morning.
Cuero police arrested Michael James Broz, 37, of Cuero, and charged him with murder after a preliminary investigation of the crime scene, Chief of Police Jay Lewis said Wednesday.
Lewis declined to comment on the investigation and how it led to the arrest of Broz, who was present at the scene when police arrived, he said.
The dead man was identified as Kenneth Edward Dixon, 57, of San Antonio, Lewis said. Dixon was staying at the motel at the time.
Lewis declined to disclose what the cause of death was, citing the ongoing investigation. He said an autopsy was ordered. As of Wednesday, investigators are awaiting results from the autopsy.
Police were called to a motel in the 2100 block of North Esplanade about 4:30 a.m. after someone discovered the body, Lewis said.
Broz was arrested about 6:30 a.m., about two and a half hours after police were called. There are no other suspects in the investigation as of Wednesday, Lewis said.
Dixon was pronounced dead by Justice of Peace Precinct 2 Blanca McBride, Lewis said.
McBride did not immediately answer emailed questions about the death.
Lewis deferred further questions to prosecutors.
"This incident investigation, as any other of this severity, is considered an open active investigation pending presentation for prosecution," he said in an email. "Any other questions should be directed to the appropriate prosecutors for further comment."
The Cuero Police Department is the lead agency in the investigation, Lewis said. As of Wednesday, no other agencies are aiding in the investigation.
Broz has pleaded guilty to violent felony offenses in the past.
In 2013, Broz pleaded guilty to arson causing bodily injury in Harris County, according to court records. He was sentenced to eight years in prison.
In 2005, Broz pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in Nueces County, according to court records. He was sentenced to 10 years deferred adjudication probation.
After Sunday's arrest, Broz was booked in the DeWitt County Jail, where he remained Wednesday on a $500,000 bond, according to online jail records.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
