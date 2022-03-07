A Cuero man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon, according to the Cuero Police Department.
At about 3:40 p.m., the DeWitt County Dispatch Office received calls reporting multiple shots fired in the 600 block of West Morgan Avenue, according to a press release from Cuero Police Department. Officers were dispatched and arrived within minutes of the call.
When officers arrived, they found Bradley Bowles, 35, of Cuero, with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the press release. Bowles was transported to Cuero Regional Hospital where he later died of his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. Investigators do have a person of interest in the incident.
Captain Steven Ellis of the Cuero Police Department declined to provide further details on the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.