A Cuero man who sexually abused a child received a 35-year prison sentence after pleading guilty Monday.
"This defendant will be unable to harm any other children for years to come and will be incarcerated until our young victim is well into her adult years," said District Attorney Rob Lassmann, who serves DeWitt, Goliad and Refugio counties.
Thursday, Jasciel Campos, 31, of Cuero, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a child before District Judge Jack Marr.
That guilty plea, Lassmann said, will allow the victim to avoid being retraumatized at trial, where she could have been called to testify.
Because Campos' crime is an aggravated one, he will be eligible for parole only after half of his sentence, or 17½ years.
The child who was abused by Campos made an outcry to her mother who in turn then contacted law enforcement.
Lassmann credited the Cuero Police Department, Texas Child Protective Services and Norma’s House Child Advocacy Center in Gonzales.
"We would not be able to seek justice on behalf of these brave children without each and every one of these agencies," Lassmann said.
