CUERO — From the second floor of the Trautwein Building, residents and visitors will be able to see a 360-degree view of Cuero’s continuing downtown development.
New buildings and updates to old ones are coming. At the same time, new businesses are filling the spaces where the people of Cuero have worked and lived for more than a century. Alongside the building updates, new businesses also are igniting the city’s development.
She Brews is one of the newest arrivals to Cuero’s business community among others that are officially open and those that are soon-to-be operating. Also adding development to Cuero’s downtown district, the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum and DeWitt County are working on separate projects to make updates to historic buildings in Cuero and add new spots.
“This first week we were open ... someone from Victoria drove down just to try us out,” Taylor Watson said.
Watson and her sister, Tory Littles, co-own She Brews, 112 E. Morgan Ave., which opened Oct. 12. The new coffee shop has become a spot for schoolchildren to hangout after class, older people to enjoy their morning or someone on the go to grab a drink at the drive-thru.
The coffee shop is the sisters’ first foray into ownership of a food and drink business. Partnerships with other Cuero businesses are helping keep customers circulating through town during She Brews’ third month of operation and the Christmas season.
Leading up to Christmas Eve, She Brews and other Cuero businesses are hosting 10 Days of Giveaways to share different products from Cuero businesses, which began Tuesday .
Other new faces to Cuero include The Spinning Top, an antique store at 127 E. Main St., Inspire Boutique, 106 N. Gonzales St. Suite B, and SNYPD Paws & Claws Resale Shop, a spay, neuter and thrift shop at 130 E. Main St.
A cigar, whiskey and wine establishment and a real estate firm might also come to Cuero’s downtown, according to Sandra Tague Osman, manager of Cuero’s Main Street Manager organization, which focuses on the revitalization of downtown.
Alongside new products and services, Cuero is undergoing maintenance of building facades and the addition of new ones.
The Trautwein Building, in the 200 block of North Esplanade Street, was once a social gathering spot for past generations on its 3,000-square-foot second floor. In the near future, it will be used again for gatherings as a special events space for the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum.
The museum’s chairman of the board, Robert Oliver, is leading an effort on the second floor to restore the original 22 double-hung wood windows that are nearly 130 years old.
Additionally, the museum is adding a catering kitchen into Knights of Pythias Hall, where the museum’s exhibits are at 302 N. Esplanade St. It will be leased by a forthcoming cafe and for special events where Oliver said cooking currently “just does not mix with artifacts.”
A park-like green space is in the museum’s plans in the eastern half of the 100 block of West Courthouse Street, behind the Trautwein Building.
DeWitt County also is making renovations to existing buildings and adding a new one.
The exterior of the new DeWitt County Annex Building will incorporate “many of the historic brick details” from across DeWitt County in the northwest side of the 100 block of North Gonzales Street, according to architect Brad Kocurek of Rawley McCoy & Associates.
The county clerk, treasurer, tax office, auditors and information technology will be housed there after the building’s completion, which should be about September, according to DeWitt County Judge Daryl Fowler.
Osman said she has noticed a lot of interest in the historic buildings this year. Additionally, the preservation of historic buildings and homes is an asset to Cuero, Oliver said, who has worked on restorations of other historic buildings.
“We’re blessed to see people looking at Cuero and DeWitt County,” Fowler said. “And coming back here with their business ideas, families or resources to set things up for continuation of prosperity that we’ve known and experienced here for 100 years or more.”
The county also is making renovations to the courthouse basement to prevent flooding. Fowler said after the draining system is completed, state adult probation workers are expected to be housed in the courthouse basement.
Intentional promotion of cities’ downtown districts comes during a year when other downtown districts, like Goliad’s square, have experienced challenges in keeping businesses afloat.
Cuero also weathered hardship in 2020 after The Hardwood, a downtown cocktail bar, permanently closed in August.
As Osman looks to 2021, she said there are always blessing during a dark time, similar to the challenges many businesses and people felt this year.
“I’m really feeling that for downtown, we just stay together, we stay focused, we share with our community and we outreach,” Osman said.
During the upcoming three Sunday Business Report sections, the Advocate will publish a series on the changes to various supply chains in 2020. As inventories and demand have changed drastically, learn how businesses and consumers are being impacted.
