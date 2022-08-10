Cuero Regional Hospital is among the top 13% of hospitals nationwide to receive the highest ranking of overall hospital quality star rating, according to a news release from Cuero Regional Hospital.
On July 27, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings for 2022. Only 31 hospitals in Texas were awarded the highest achievement of a five-star rating. Cuero Regional Hospital is the only hospital with a five-star rating in the Crossroads area. CMS utilizes this ranking system to allow patients and consumers to easily compare the quality of care among hospitals. This is a tremendous, first-time achievement for Cuero Regional Hospital to be awarded a five-star rating from CMS.
Data is collected and measured in 47, of the more than 100 measures CMS publicly reports on Care Compare and divides these into five key areas of quality. These core measures are Mortality, Safety, Readmission, Patient Experience, and Timely and Effective Care.
Each of these groups are measured and weighed based on the data collected and calculated to achieve a score of one star being the lowest, to five stars being the highest. The scores were: Mortality 22%, Safety 22%, Readmission 22%, Patient Experience 22%, and Timely and Effective Care 12%. Scores across these five areas comprise the star rating and are used to compare the quality of care across hospitals nationwide.
“We are especially proud of this achievement given the additional stress the pandemic created for everyone. We take pride in providing the best quality care, close to home. This recognition further demonstrates the care our team provides on a daily basis.” said Miranda Adams, MSN, RN, and Clinic Quality Director. Out of over 4,000 hospitals nationwide, only 429 received a five-star rating, 890 a four-star, 890 a three-star, 692 a two-star, and 192 a one-star rating. Cuero Regional Hospital is the only five-star rated hospital in the Crossroads area, and one of only 31 five-star hospitals in the state of Texas.
“Congratulations to our team! It is because of the hard work and dedication of our staff, to our community, that CRH was recognized as an elite five-star hospital. It proves our mission statement that we are committed to provide compassionate care to those we serve with a commitment to excellence in all we do,” said Lynn Falcone, chief executive officer of Cuero Regional Hospital.
To learn more about Care Compare please visit https://www.medicare.gov/care-compare/.
For more information on our services at Cuero Regional Hospital, please visit our website at www.cuerohospital.org , or call 361-275-6191.
