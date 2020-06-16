Cuero Regional Hospital has launched in-home sleep studies, offering this test to be performed in the comfort of the patient’s home.
“Cuero Regional Hospital’s Sleep Disorder Center has been an asset to the DeWitt Medical District and surrounding areas for over 20 years. In addition to the current monitored sleep studies conducted at Cuero Regional Hospital’s Sleep Center, we are proud to introduce our newest technology for in home sleep testing: a sleep study done in the comfort of your own home, with the same applications platform as our current in house Compumedics sleep lab system,” said Brenda Martin, RRT.
For more information on sleep studies at at Cuero Regional Hospital, call 361-275-0170 or visit cuerohospital.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.