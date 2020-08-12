Cuero’s hospital has received an award from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association for its stroke care.
The award “recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence,” according to a news release from the hospital.
Cuero Regional Hospital received the Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.
“Cuero Regional Hospital is dedicated to improving the quality of care for our stroke patients by implementing the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke initiative,” said Judy Mazak, BSN, RN, CEN, the hospital’s emergency department director. “The tools and resources provided help us track and measure our success in meeting evidenced-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes.”
“We are pleased to recognize Cuero Regional Hospital for their commitment to stroke care,” said Dr. Lee H. Schwamm, national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and executive vice chair of Neurology, Director of Acute Stroke Services, Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”
As of 2017, stroke is the leading cause of adult disability in the U.S., and the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S.
