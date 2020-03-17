In an effort to protect hospital patients, Cuero Regional Hospital will continue to funnel all hospital visitors, as well as patients, through a single entrance with a mandatory screening.
The screening station is located at the rear entrance of Cuero Medical Plaza. This is the only entrance to the hospital campus for the safety of patients and visitors. It is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. Starting this Saturday, weekend hours will be 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., according to a news release from the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.