Cuero Regional Hospital will join medical care facilities across Texas in five minutes of silence at noon Friday.
Five Minutes of Silence is a statewide initiative intended to facilitate a moment of reflection for the growing number of people who have died after contracting the coronavirus, local health care workers combating the virus and what everyone can do to put an end to the pandemic, Lynn Falcone, CEO of Cuero Regional Hospital, said.
“I hope this will also reinforce the ongoing threat presented by COVID-19,” said Falcone. “COVID-19 is very much present in the communities we serve. Your health care workforce has been dealing with the COVID pandemic for a very long time, and the intensity is only building.”
The Texas Hospital Association started the initiative, Emily Weatherly, marketing and development director at Cuero Regional Hospital, said.
"This will be recognized in hospitals across the state of Texas," she said. "It's kind of interesting to think that we'll all be pausing for five minutes, which, trust me, in the world of health care, we don't often pause even for a minute."
The moment of reflection can also be used as a moment of recovery, Weatherly said.
"We could all also just use a moment to catch our breath," she said. "It's an exhausting time for health care."
With the surge of unvaccinated patients in hospitals, it is also important to reflect on vaccination status during the five minutes of silence, Falcone said.
"If you are unvaccinated, please get vaccinated as soon as possible. They are free and safe," she said. "We would also like to ask everyone, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, to please wear masks when around others to decrease this present surge."
