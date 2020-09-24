The Cuero Regional Hospital is hosting a blood drive Oct. 15, the hospital said in a news release.
The hospital is partnering with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center to allow blood donors to schedule a donation time at the hospital. This blood drive will be by appointment only, and anyone who would like to donate Oct. 15 should schedule an appointment in advance at SouthTexasBlood.org.
Donation times are available between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The blood drive will be in the hospital’s education classroom.
Donated blood is an essential lifeline for numerous patients, including victims of trauma or violent injury who have suffered blood loss, women who have lost blood during childbirth, cancer patients and more. To learn if you are eligible to donate blood, call the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center at (800) 292-5534, ext.2243.
