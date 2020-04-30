Cuero Regional Hospital
In effort to better serve patients’ needs closer to home, Cuero Regional Hospital is partnering with DaVita Victoria Acute Dialysis to provide in-patient dialysis services to patients that require it. The new in-patient program is set to launch in late May.

Cuero Hospital will have the capabilities to perform Hemodialysis in which the blood is filtered using a dialyzer and dialysis machine. Hemodialysis is most commonly used to treat people with end-stage kidney disease, according to a news release from the hospital.

Dr. Yong Du, Board Certified Nephrologist, will be the medical director overseeing the inpatient dialysis services at Cuero Regional Hospital.

