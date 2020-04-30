In effort to better serve patients’ needs closer to home, Cuero Regional Hospital is partnering with DaVita Victoria Acute Dialysis to provide in-patient dialysis services to patients that require it. The new in-patient program is set to launch in late May.
Cuero Hospital will have the capabilities to perform Hemodialysis in which the blood is filtered using a dialyzer and dialysis machine. Hemodialysis is most commonly used to treat people with end-stage kidney disease, according to a news release from the hospital.
Dr. Yong Du, Board Certified Nephrologist, will be the medical director overseeing the inpatient dialysis services at Cuero Regional Hospital.
For more information visit cuerohospital.org or follow on Facebook.com/CueroRegionalHospital
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.