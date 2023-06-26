The Cuero Rotary Club installed new members, new board members and presented two special awards at its June 22 meeting at the Cuero Country Club.
Installation of new members and board members was conducted by Rotary District 5480/South Central District Governor Dwayne Hopkins and Assistant Governor Johanna Crespo.
New members installed were Hannah Frahm and Mary Jane Arrendondo, both with Cuero Nursing and Rehabilitation, Paul Harper, senior project engineer with UPS, and Brent Gohmert, owner of a Gohmert Construction Co.
The 2023 — 2024 new executive board members and directors are president, Benjamin Gifford; vice president, Hilary Gohmert; secretary, Kecia Haas; treasurer, Christopher Gohmert; past president, Jon Eric Rodriguez; and directors, Rocky Arrell, Joseph Olive, Emily Weatherly, Peter Thaddeus, Doug Sethness and Hannah Frahm.
The Rotarian of the Year award was presented to Christopher Gohmert, an eight-year member of the organization.
The Dewey Award was awarded to Selena Condie for her volunteer hours with the Rotary Club and in the community.