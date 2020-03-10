The 3rd annual Juneteenth Celebration will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 20 at the First Presbyterian Church, 302 N. McLeod Street in Cuero.
The event will feature a complimentary lunch and entertainment, as well as a community health fair with free blood pressure checks, blood sugar checks, BMI screening and much more. The event is organized by Dewitt County Ministerial Alliance – the Rev. Lawrence G. Roy II, president; and Mt. Bethany Baptist Church – the Rev. Kelvin F. Washington, pastor.
Returning for the second year will be the community health fair, in which area health care providers, including Cuero Regional Hospital, will provide free health screenings, educational resources, demonstrations and more for the public.
“Given the amazing turnout and interest in the health fair last year, we are excited to partner with the Juneteenth committee to provide a health fair at this year’s event,” said Emily Weatherly, marketing and development director for Cuero Regional Hospital.
Contact Weatherly at 361-894-5112 or by sending email to eweatherly@cuerohospital.org
Live entertainment will be provided. For more information or to secure a booth at the Community Health Fair, contact the Rev. Kelvin F. Washington at 409-682-8597.
