It’s the most wonderful time of the year with the return of Cuero’s Christmas In The Park.
This jubilant display of lights includes Santa and his elves, playful penguins, a 17- piece Nativity scene on the lake island, a Peace on Earth globe, and more, according to a news release from the December Events Committee.
Open nightly from 6 - 10 p.m., Nov. 21 - Jan. 1, the public is invited to experience the magic of Christmas at Cuero’s Christmas in the Park. Cuero’s Christmas in the Park is located within Cuero Municipal Park, off of U.S. 87.
Attendees are instructed to turn onto Fain McDougall Drive (between H-E-B AND TDECU), then turn left onto East Courthouse Street and follow the signs to the park entrance. The drive time through the park varies based on the amount of traffic on different nights, but the average drive time is 30-45 minutes.