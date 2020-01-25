CUERO – Two “Open” signs wave in front of the driveway to the otherwise unmarked TexInn Hotel, a structure that sat in limbo for years.
The hotel, 2127 N. Esplanade St., across the street from Cuero Medical Clinic, is finally open for business more than six years after construction began.
The hotel isn’t what was promised in the original owner’s business plan. Only 76 of the initially planned 172 rooms are available for rent.
Jeri Corporon, a manager at the hotel, said two wings remain incomplete and that there are no plans to finish them. Only the west wing is open to guests.
The opening of the hotel comes after years of legal proceedings between the hotel’s former owner, Gaetan Pelletier, and several of the companies he worked with to build the hotel.
Pelletier declined to comment for this story.
Bob Lewter said his management company, Cuero Management, is operating TexInn on behalf of InterBank, a Peruvian-based financial services company with offices in North Texas. He said the bank took possession of the hotel after it foreclosed on loans it had given to Pelletier.
Real Estate Holdings Series B took control of the bank Nov. 5, Lewter said.
Room rentals began only a few months earlier, in August, Corporon said.
Pelletier has since filed a petition for declaratory judgment and injunction relief in the foreclosure.
A lawyer representing InterBank in the proceedings declined to comment because the case is open.
This isn’t Pelletier’s first time in court.
Pelletier, who lives in California, filed a series of lawsuits against Victoria Air Conditioning, his lumber supplier, the Weyerhaeuser Company and the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners.
In the lawsuit against VAC, Pelletier accused the company of several charges, including breach of contract, negligence and fraud.
He accused the plumbing board in the same lawsuit of failure to perform its legislative requirements and failure to enforce codes for its plumber members.
The lawsuit claimed these actions delayed the project by more than two years.
But all but one of the lawsuits Pelletier filed against VAC have been dismissed. The other is on appeal.
John Griffin, who represented VAC in the legal proceedings, described Pelletier as a voracious litigator.
“It’s everybody else’s fault but his,” Griffin said. “That’s sometimes what happens when you don’t have a general contractor and an architect.”
Pat Kennedy, executive director of the Cuero Development Corporation, confirmed that Pelletier had not hired a contractor to oversee construction at the hotel.
Pelletier submitted two applications to the Cuero Development Corporation, one in 2016 and the other in 2018, for its Enterprise Program, which provides grant funding for projects that create jobs.
Although Kennedy had been prepared to provide the project with $90,000 in funding, he said both applications were denied because the project was not at a sufficient level of completion.
Corporon said that since the hotel opened, people who’ve come in to tour the facility have been excited about its opening.
“If anyone comes in, they’re very pleased,” she said.
Now, she said, the challenge is making the community aware that it’s open.
“It was vacant for so long, people don’t know we’re here,” she said.
