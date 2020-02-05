The Cuero Wellness Center, part of Cuero Regional, is offering prizes to encourage participants to lose weight over an eight-week period.
The challenge works by awarding participants a point for every pound they lose and a point for the percent of their weight loss. Those involved can also earn bonus points for going to fitness classes throughout the eight-week challenge. according to a news release from the center.
"Our hope is that with a little healthy competition, it may energize and inspire community members to take advantage of all the great resources we have at Cuero Wellness Center and see great results once they step on the scale," said Tami Brzozowski, manager of Cuero Wellness Center.
Initial weigh-ins are available through Sunday, and the challenge will end April 1. Winners will receive memberships to Cuero Wellness Center, plus personal training sessions and other prize.
After the initial weigh in, participants can check their progress with required weigh ins every Wednesday through the end of the challenge. There is a $25 entry fee for those who are already a member of the wellness center and a $50 fee for non-members.
Participants can also receive extra points if they attend the Heart & Sole Walk on Saturday.
For more information, call Cuero Wellness Center at 361-275-9355 or follow Cuero Wellness Center’s Facebook Page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/bfitcuero/
