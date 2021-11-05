Cuero’s 2019 Christmas in Downtown event won this year’s Texas Downtown Association “Best Promotional Event” in cities with populations under 50,000.
“I think it’s a real honor to be able to receive the award for the Christmas event because I think that will spark more people’s curiosity to come down and check it out,” said Angie Cuellar, executive director of Cuero’s Chamber of Commerce.
It is an event that so many people in Cuero help make happen, including the Main Street Board, the Promotions Committee, Cuero’s Chamber of Commerce, city staff and volunteers, said Sandra Osman, director of Cuero’s Main Street Program.
“I appreciate the award on the behalf of Main Street, but it’s a community award really in my mind,” said Osman.
The award recognizes excellence in creation and execution of downtown or commercial district promotional events, according to the Texas Downtown Association website. It is the first award that Cuero’s Main Street Program has won since Osman became director in 2013, she said.
“I think it represents a continued growth. We’re growing,” said Osman.
They market the event to people in a nearly 200 mile radius of Cuero, attracting people from as far away as Houston, Corpus Christi and Austin, she said.
The 2019 event was their seventh annual Christmas in Downtown event and the largest since its inception. Over the two day event, Osman estimates 5,000-8,000 people came to the city to experience the festivities.
After a brief hiatus last year because of the pandemic, the event is expected to return larger than ever this year, she said.
Despite the pandemic, Cuero’s downtown has seen growth over the past year, she said, as evidenced by the fact that they’re expanding this year’s event to West Main Street for the first time.
“Because we’ve had new growth of businesses and our chamber building on West Main Street, we’re going to be putting some attractions on West Main Street for the first time in the history of the event,” she said. “We’re excited about that.”
On top of the traditional favorite vendors and activities, the event will feature two other new activities this year — a photo opportunity with live reindeers and the chance to play the Winter Olympic sport curling.
“We want to have a little something for everybody,” said Osman.
