The 2020 Runway for a Cure Fashion Show will be virtual this year, organizers of the event announced.
The annual fashion show, hosted by Cuero Regional Hospital, will be a virtual event on Oct. 20 starting at 7 p.m., according to a news release from the hospital.
Fashion from area boutiques will be modeled by breast cancer survivors and community supporters and leaders.
“Given the terrific response from the community to this event in the past, we didn’t want to let COVID-19 prevent us from growing awareness on the importance of early detection and to show support for those in the fight,” said Lynn Falcone, the CEO of Cuero Health. “That is why we choose to make this a virtual event and broadcast it from our Facebook page,” Falcon said
There is no cost to view the show, but there are opportunities to donate or sponsor on the hospital’s Eventbrite.com page. Proceeds from this event go straight back to the community in the form of providing mammograms to the underinsured with the facility’s new 3D mammography.
“We do not want cost to be a barrier when it comes to this life-saving early detection,” she said.
Sponsorships as well as donation opportunities are available on Eventbrite.com. A donation of $70 will cover the cost of an entire mammogram. To purchase, go to Eventbrite.com and search for Runway for a Cure, or else call 361-89405112 or email emwaetherly@cuerohospital.org. The money raised last year was able to provide 35 mammograms. This year, organizers hope to raise enough money to provide 50 of the screenings.
Judy Krupala, the hospital’s chief nursing officer and a breast cancer survivor, will serve as emcee.
“Early detection was key for me, offering many treatment options, so I plan to share that message with those viewing the professionally filmed and produced show, Krupala said in a statement.
Throughout October, the hospital will offer 3D mammograms for $65, and a physician order is not required to scheduled. Call 361-275-0170 to schedule your appointment today or for any questions.
