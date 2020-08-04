Cuero's Turkey Trot race to go virtual

The Cuero Wellness Center's annual Turkey Trot 5K will be a virtual event this year, with participants completing the race on their own time in early October, according to a news release from the center.
Participants can run the race wherever they'd like, be it on a walking trail, on a treadmill, or in their neighborhood, and can email a screenshot of their path and race time to race organizers, said Tami Brzozowski, the race director, in a news release.
Runners can register online, and the first 100 people to register will receive a T-shirt and goodie bag. All process benefit the Turkeyfest committee to support their local scholarships and projects, according to the news release.
Participants can run, walk or jog the race. Race organizers asked that the 3.1 mile course be completed between Oct. 1- 12. If you register before Oct. 1, the fee is $25. After that, registration costs $30 For more information, contact Brzozowski at tami@cuerohospital.org or call 361-275-9355.
“We are thrilled to have the support of the Turkeyfest committee and we know this will be a tough year given that Turkeyfest is canceled," Brzozowski said. "We want to give the support back to them by providing proceeds from this event to their great service projects and scholarships supporting DeWitt County."
Sponsors for the event include Cuero Regional Hospital, GVEC and Bfit Cuero Wellness Center. Those wishing to support and sponsor are encouraged to call 361-894-5112. Brzozowski also thanked Chick-fil-A’s local leadership for assisting the race organizers with advice on conducting a virtual 5K.
