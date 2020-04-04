This is the time of year we sometimes begin to see defoliation of trees by caterpillar pests. Some years are worse than others.

Unfortunately, this appears like it may be a bumper crop year.

On oaks, the caterpillar species include forest tent caterpillar, white-marked tussock moth caterpillar, leaf roller, canker worm and others. In most cases, the trees will not suffer significant permanent damage, so control measures are not always necessary, according to a news release from Anthony Netardus, DeWitt County AgriLife Extension Agent-Agriculture.

Trees already stressed at the time of this defoliation can become weakened to the point that they become more susceptible to diseases and infestations of other insects. In this case, one should consider control.

Also consider control if the caterpillars are near the house or social gathering areas, where the mess they leave becomes a nuisance.

None of these caterpillars are difficult to control with appropriate insecticides, if treatment timing is proper. Treatment should occur when caterpillars are medium sized or smaller. Adequate treatment coverage is also essential, Netardus said.

Don’t wait until you see damage from a distance. Look closely at your trees every few days to detect small caterpillars or look for fecal droppings on surfaces below the trees.

On a positive note, most of these caterpillars have only one generation per year. When the caterpillars are fully grown, they form the pupa. Once pupation is complete, the adult moths will emerge and lay eggs. The eggs remain for about 10 months and begin to hatch in mid-March to begin the cycle again the following year, Netardus said.

Caterpillar pest populations are generically cyclic, and rarely occur year after year. However, it seems that in recent years in DeWitt County populations of these pests have been occurring yearly.

If you have any questions about the shade tree caterpillars, please contact the DeWitt County Extension Office at 361-275-0816.

