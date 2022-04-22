Decoration Day for Hebron Cemetery is scheduled for 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. May 1, according to a news release from secretary Ann Seidenberger.
Anyone wanting to make contributions for the upkeep of the cemetery may mail them to treasurer, Mabel Hickey at 1968 County Road 436, Yoakum, Texas 77995 or Secretary, Ann Seidenberger at 14822 Farm-to-Market Road 682, Yoakum, Texas 77995. Any questions, call President Wayne Hollan at 361-293-2032 or Ann Seidenberger at 361-293-1348.
