Devon Energy recently donated equipment to the Thomaston Volunteer Fire Department as part of the company’s commitment to supporting emergency responders in its operating areas.
Thomaston fire Chief Alan Whitehead reached out to Devon, expressing a need for more hydrogen sulfide monitors and automatic external defibrillators.
Devon identified surplus equipment to donate and hosted an emergency responder roundtable, providing lunch and training to attendees.
“Devon’s donation means our volunteer firefighters will be better protected and our neighbors will have access to life-saving equipment,” Whitehead said. “We’re incredibly thankful for Devon’s ongoing partnership. They show up for emergency responders, no matter what.”
Community Relations director Christina Rehkop said Devon is dedicated to providing communities with the equipment they need to ensure public safety.
“Emergency responders must have the proper tools to do their jobs and save lives,” Rehkop said. “Devon is proud to make these contributions and support the people who regularly put their neighbors’ needs above their own.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.