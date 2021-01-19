The DeWitt County Shutterbugs will be accepting submissions soon for the annual photo contest.
This year, the contest includes a new special category - DeWitt County history.
In addition to the usual categories, which include animals, portraits, landscapes and flowers, a one-time-only DeWitt County History category has been introduced to celebrate the county's 175th anniversary, which is being celebrated in 2021.
Photos for that category must be taken inside the county and should depict some aspect of the county's history.
Michele Bennett, the contest chairperson, said the Cuero-based photography club usually gets submissions from all over Texas and even outside of the state.
Entries should be submitted to the Cuero Municipal Library, 207 E. Main St., Cuero, TX 77954 between Feb. 17 and March 17.
Entries will be judged on March 20 and the winners will be exhibited from March 22 to April 29.
For more information, contact Bennett at 361-275-4449 or dcshutterbugs@yahoo.com or Dianna Bartosh at 361-275-6336 or diannabartosh@icloud.com.
