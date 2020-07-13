DeWitt County Commissioners Court adopted a burn ban Monday for all unincorporated areas of the county because of the extreme dry conditions.
The ban goes into effect Tuesday morning and will remain active for 90 days unless the conditions improved. If that happens the county judge can cancel the ban.
The order does not apply to the outdoor burning of brush piles by commercial contractors or landowners who burn brush piles responsibly or to prescribed burns by people who are licensed to do such burns, according to the order.
Anyone who violates the ban could face a Class C misdemeanor charge, punishable by a fine up to $500. DeWitt County will also seek restitution for any resulting fire calls, according to the order.
