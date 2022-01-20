DeWitt County All Breeds Bull and Female Sale planned for Jan. 29

The 37th annual DeWitt County All Breeds Bull and Female Sale will be Jan. 29, at the Cuero Livestock Commission Company.
The bull sell will be at 11 a.m., and the female sell will be held afterward.
The event will offer Angus, Charolais, Brahman, Polled Hereford, Simbrah and Beefmaster bulls and F1 Braford (many Tiger Stripes), Brangus, Brangus Baldy, Brahman, Angus and other crossbreds females. About 30 bulls and 250 females will be at the sale.
This sale is sponsored by the DeWitt County Purebred Breeders Association and the DeWitt County Beef & Forage Committee. For more information, call Anthony Netardus at 361-275-0816.
If unable to attend the sale in person, cattle sale viewing and bidding can be done on “Cattle In Motion” cattleinmotion.com.
