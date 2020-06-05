The annual DeWitt County Crops Tour, originally scheduled for June 9, has been canceled.

Because of the COVID-19 restrictions on group meetings mandated by AgriLife Extension, the Crops Committee has canceled the event until further notice.

It is our hope that we will be able to have a tour or group meeting in July or August, so please stay tuned in for information from the Extension Office in the coming weeks, said Anthony Netardus, DeWitt County Extension Agent – Agriculture, in a news release.

