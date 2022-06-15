The DeWitt County Row Crops Committee will host its annual crops tour on Tuesday.
The program will begin at 3 p.m. at the Gruenau Hall, eight miles north of Yorktown off Farm-to-Market Road 108. Registration will be from 2-3 p.m. Following the tour stops, the program will conclude at the Gruenau Hall, according to a news release from the DeWitt County Extension Office.
Guest speakers include Dalton Ludwick, AgriLife Extension Entomologist; and Josh McGinty, AgriLife Extension Agronomist. Because of the current drought conditions, the corn and cotton tour stops are questionable, however there will be a weed and brush stop and a sit-down program on the Mexican corn rootworm. The committee is finalizing guest speakers and tour stops.
The row crops tour is sponsored by Texas AgriLife Extension Service of DeWitt County, DeWitt County Row Crops Committee, and Yorktown Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture. Row Crops Committee members are Carroll Blank, Ben Hahn, Michael Chumchal, Carl Blank, Joseph Respondek and Chad Hahn.
Financial sponsors of the crops tour, as of this date are Cuero National Bank; TrustTexas Bank; Phytogen Cottonseed; Citizens Bank – Yorktown; Bayer Crop Science; Capital Farm Credit; Farmers Crop Insurance – Barbara Pamplin; James and Gina Korzekwa; Franke Farm Services; Victoria Farm Equipment Co.; Stacy Niemann Insurance Agency; DeWitt County Producers Association; Bayer Crop Science; Boedeker Ag Supply; Crossroads Bank – Yoakum; Cuero Young Farmers; DeWitt County Farm Bureau; Davy Ranch Supply – William Warwas; Franke Farm Service; Crossroads Bank – Yoakum; Prosperity Bank; Yorktown Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture; and DeWitt County Soil & Water Conservation District.
The program will conclude with a barbecue brisket and sausage with sides supper at the Gruenau Hall at about 6:30 — 7 p.m. A $5 per person fee will be charged.
Three CEUs will be offered for private, commercial and non-commercial applicators license holders.
For more information, contact Anthony Netardus at the DeWitt County Extension Office at 361-275-0816.
