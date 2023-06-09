The DeWitt County Row Crops Committee will host its annual Crops Tour on Tuesday.
The program will begin at 3 p.m. at the Gruenau Hall, eight miles north of Yorktown off Farm-to-Market Road 108. Registration will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Following the tour stops the program will conclude with supper at the Gruenau Hall.
Guest speakers include Dalton Ludwick, AgriLife Extension entomologist; Jonathan Ramirez, AgriLife Extension Agronomy Program specialist; Bryan Parker, Parker Seed Company; and Bryce Macdonald, Corteva Range & Pasture specialist, according to a news release form the DeWitt County Extension Service office.
The Row Crops Tour is sponsored by Texas AgriLife Extension Service of DeWitt County, DeWitt County Row Crops Committee and Yorktown Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture. Row Crops Committee members are Carroll Blank, Ben Hahn, Michael Chumchal, Carl Blank, Joseph Respondek and Chad Hahn.
Financial sponsors include Cuero National Bank; Crossroads Bank – Yoakum; TrustTexas Bank; TDECU – Cuero; Citizens Bank – Yorktown; Capital Farm Credit; Farmers Crop Insurance – Barbara Pamplin; Stacy Niemann Insurance Agency; DeWitt County Producers Association; James and Gina Korzekwa; Hlavinka Equipment Co.; Cuero Young Farmers; DeWitt County Farm Bureau; Franke Farm Service; Davy Ranch Supply; Corteva Agriscience; Yorktown Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture; Victoria Farm Equipment; and DeWitt County Soil & Water Conservation District.
The program will conclude with a barbecue brisket and sausage with side dishes supper at the Gruenau Hall at about 6:30 - 7 p.m.
A $5 per person fee will be charged. Attendees will earn three CEU’s offered for private, commercial and non-commercial applicators license holders. For more information, contact Anthony Netardus at the DeWitt County Extension Office at 361-275-0816.